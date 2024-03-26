You fill up your bedside water before sleep, and find it cool and refreshing—but when you wake up and take a swig, that water now tastes well, stale. What’s going on here? What causes this unfortunate phenomenon?
Around The Web
Why does water go stale?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
Thirsty0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Objects under microscope Mar 25
- Hippos in the sun Mar 24
- Tiny windows serving wine Mar 23
- Car colours by year Mar 22
- Mobilizing the masses Mar 21
- Drone footage of sunset Mar 20
- Some fruits won't ripen Mar 19
- 4-leaf clovers for luck Mar 18
- Two thumbs making art Mar 17
- Living underwater Mar 16
- 7 decades in an iron lung Mar 15
- 10-foot stilts Mar 14
© 2024 Castanet.net