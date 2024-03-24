Hippos in the sun

Hippos are massive animals that live in Africa. They are the third largest land mammals on earth. Only elephants and white rhinos are larger. They can reach an incredible 4.9m (16 feet) in length and a mass of 1500kg (3,300lb). Due to their aggression and their size, adult hippos are rarely preyed upon. Young hippos are occasionally taken by lions or crocodiles. Surprisingly, the hippo's closest relatives are whales and dolphins. Aquatic mammals like whales evolved from land animals that were very similar to the hippo. Originally, it was believed that hippos were closely related to pigs due to molar structure and other similarities, but DNA and fossil records have c hanged this line of thinking in the past century.

Hippos are most active at night, roaming the shallows along riverbeds in Africa. They are herbivores, eating aquatic vegetation, and occasionally farm crops, which contributes to conflict with humans. Known to be aggressive, even when not provoked, hippos will occasionally charge humans or boats.

The hippo produces a red oil, as can be seen on these sunbathing adults, which acts as a sunblock, protecting them from UV rays.

Fascinating creatures, they are best regarded from a distance as they can be ferocious and deadly.