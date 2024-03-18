Jim Neidhoefer is a prolific collector and says he considers himself lucky. Not just because of the number of four-leaf clovers that he’s found, but because he survived open heart surgery to fix a heart valve. Luck is something he hopes is contagious. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
4-leaf clovers for luck
