4-leaf clovers for luck

- | Story: 477554

Jim Neidhoefer is a prolific collector and says he considers himself lucky. Not just because of the number of four-leaf clovers that he’s found, but because he survived open heart surgery to fix a heart valve. Luck is something he hopes is contagious. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

