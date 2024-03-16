Dr. Joseph Dituri is living under the sea on a mission called Project Neptune 100. The Marine Resources Development Foundation says Project Neptune 100 combines medical and ocean research along with educational outreach. The medical researcher is conducting experiments to see how the human body responds to long term exposure to the highly pressurized marine environment. Plans are for Dr. Dituri to continue living underwater for 100 days, 27 days longer than the previous 73-day record.
Living underwater
