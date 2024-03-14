231448
232178
Around The Web  

10-foot stilts

- | Story: 476964

In Trindad and Tobago, “moko jumbies” soar high during Carnival. The traditional art of stilt dancing is a highlight of Trinidadian celebrations, but for stilt walker Adrian Young, it’s an everyday practice. For the past 21 years, he has been dancing among the clouds. Now, through his Future Jumbies youth group, he’s helping the next generation make their own strides.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles