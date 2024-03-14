In Trindad and Tobago, “moko jumbies” soar high during Carnival. The traditional art of stilt dancing is a highlight of Trinidadian celebrations, but for stilt walker Adrian Young, it’s an everyday practice. For the past 21 years, he has been dancing among the clouds. Now, through his Future Jumbies youth group, he’s helping the next generation make their own strides.
Around The Web
10-foot stilts
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Business packing tips Mar 13
- Epic voice behind movies Mar 12
- Whistled Turkish language Mar 11
- Bioluminescent animals Mar 10
- Cardio drumming Donna Mar 9
- Hyper-realistic food candles Mar 8
- Commonly mispronounced Mar 7
- Voice of transportation Mar 6
- Different types of forks Mar 5
- Starfish walks on the beach Mar 4
- Abandoned McDonald's Mar 3
- Hard time falling asleep Mar 2
© 2024 Castanet.net