Epic voice behind movies

You’ve never seen his face, but you’d know those booming bass tones anywhere. With over 100 movie trailers under his belt, Redd Pepper is the voice behind all your favorite blockbuster hits. He’s voiced the trailers for movies like “Armageddon,” “The Blair Witch Project,” and “Space Jam.” His talents were first discovered over the intercom on the London Underground—now, he’s working alongside the likes of Steven Spielberg.