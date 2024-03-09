Cardio drumming Donna

232709
In the world’s largest master planned retirement community, cardio drumming is the most popular activity. Teacher Donna Yon leads at least four classes a week – and her sessions, which raise heart rate and decrease stress, have quickly gained a following in The Villages, Florida.

