In the world’s largest master planned retirement community, cardio drumming is the most popular activity. Teacher Donna Yon leads at least four classes a week – and her sessions, which raise heart rate and decrease stress, have quickly gained a following in The Villages, Florida.
Cardio drumming Donna
