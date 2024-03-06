229678
230763
Around The Web  

Voice of transportation

- | Story: 475602

Transportation journalist, radio personality, and voice artist Bernie Wagenblast of Cranford, New Jersey is one of the voices of the New York City subway system. After 15 years of being the voice, she came out as a transgender woman. “Hearing my old male voice really does not bother me,” she says.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles