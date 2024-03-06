Transportation journalist, radio personality, and voice artist Bernie Wagenblast of Cranford, New Jersey is one of the voices of the New York City subway system. After 15 years of being the voice, she came out as a transgender woman. “Hearing my old male voice really does not bother me,” she says.
Around The Web
Voice of transportation
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Different types of forks Mar 5
- Starfish walks on the beach Mar 4
- Abandoned McDonald's Mar 3
- Hard time falling asleep Mar 2
- Leap year birthdays Mar 1
- Sharks and scuba divers Feb 29
- Youngest teacher in America Feb 28
- The Freshwater Paradox Feb 27
- World champion whistler Feb 26
- Outlets around the world Feb 24
- Tolkien writes in Elvish Feb 23
- Old appliances still work? Feb 22
© 2024 Castanet.net