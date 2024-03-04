"It was early evening, probably around 6pm or so at low tide. We noticed there were starfish walking around on the sand near the water. Some were in tide pools but some were just strolling on the sand, very very very slowly. The ones that were on the sand we carefully relocated back to the ocean or a tide pool. Other people coming out to the beach were fascinated by the large amount of starfish and helped relocate the walkers to the water as well."
Around The Web
Starfish walks on the beach
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Abandoned McDonald's Mar 3
- Hard time falling asleep Mar 2
- Leap year birthdays Mar 1
- Sharks and scuba divers Feb 29
- Youngest teacher in America Feb 28
- The Freshwater Paradox Feb 27
- World champion whistler Feb 26
- Outlets around the world Feb 24
- Tolkien writes in Elvish Feb 23
- Old appliances still work? Feb 22
- Strawberry nudibranch Feb 21
- Why snooze button is 9 min Feb 20
© 2024 Castanet.net