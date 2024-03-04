Starfish walks on the beach

"It was early evening, probably around 6pm or so at low tide. We noticed there were starfish walking around on the sand near the water. Some were in tide pools but some were just strolling on the sand, very very very slowly. The ones that were on the sand we carefully relocated back to the ocean or a tide pool. Other people coming out to the beach were fascinated by the large amount of starfish and helped relocate the walkers to the water as well."