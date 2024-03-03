An abandoned McDonald’s on an island in Alaska has turned into a time capsule. The island of Adak in the Bering Sea used to be home to an army base built in 1942. It was decommissioned in the early '90s and most people left the remote location. Photographer Chris Luckhardt documents places long after they’ve been abandoned. He set out to photograph Adak, but says finding this throwback was a pleasant surprise.
Around The Web
Abandoned McDonald's
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hard time falling asleep Mar 2
- Leap year birthdays Mar 1
- Sharks and scuba divers Feb 29
- Youngest teacher in America Feb 28
- The Freshwater Paradox Feb 27
- World champion whistler Feb 26
- Outlets around the world Feb 24
- Tolkien writes in Elvish Feb 23
- Old appliances still work? Feb 22
- Strawberry nudibranch Feb 21
- Why snooze button is 9 min Feb 20
- Different types of forks Feb 19
© 2024 Castanet.net