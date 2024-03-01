Although these South Carolina triplets do not look like they are in kindergarten, the calendar says they're turning 5 years old. Harris, Elizabeth and Andrew Rowe were born on a leap year in 2004, so technically their birthday comes only once every four years, on Feb. 29th. Out of eight billion people on Earth, only five million share a leap day birthday. They are known as leaplings. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.
Around The Web
Leap year birthdays
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Sharks and scuba divers Feb 29
- Youngest teacher in America Feb 28
- The Freshwater Paradox Feb 27
- World champion whistler Feb 26
- Outlets around the world Feb 24
- Tolkien writes in Elvish Feb 23
- Old appliances still work? Feb 22
- Strawberry nudibranch Feb 21
- Why snooze button is 9 min Feb 20
- Different types of forks Feb 19
- Why we have a weak hand Feb 18
- Next prodigy organ player Feb 17
© 2024 Castanet.net