Leap year birthdays

Although these South Carolina triplets do not look like they are in kindergarten, the calendar says they're turning 5 years old. Harris, Elizabeth and Andrew Rowe were born on a leap year in 2004, so technically their birthday comes only once every four years, on Feb. 29th. Out of eight billion people on Earth, only five million share a leap day birthday. They are known as leaplings. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.