231709
227917
Around The Web  

Sharks and scuba divers

- | Story: 474633

Sharks surround scuba divers in San Salvador, Bahamas. Amazing!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0.0%
Shocked
0.0%
Informed
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles