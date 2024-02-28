230799
231514
Around The Web  

Youngest teacher in America

- | Story: 474485

Shania Muhammad, who graduated college at the age of 15, is now a third grade teacher and a testament to the idea that you're never too young to achieve your goals.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles