231058
Around The Web  

Old appliances still work?

- | Story: 473384

They say you should buy things for life, and if these vintage appliances are any indicator, maybe you really can. Gloria Witt still makes breakfast every morning with a toaster she got as a wedding present back in 1949. Her other wedding gift is a waffle maker that’s fully functional after almost 75 years. Social media is flooded with videos of people showing off their appliances from decades ago that still work.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles