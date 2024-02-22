They say you should buy things for life, and if these vintage appliances are any indicator, maybe you really can. Gloria Witt still makes breakfast every morning with a toaster she got as a wedding present back in 1949. Her other wedding gift is a waffle maker that’s fully functional after almost 75 years. Social media is flooded with videos of people showing off their appliances from decades ago that still work.
Old appliances still work?
