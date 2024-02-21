Strawberry nudibranch

Characterized by their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, strawberry nudibranchs are relatively small, measuring around 1 to 2 centimeters in length. Their name is derived from their striking resemblance to strawberries, as their bodies feature shades of red, pink, and orange, often accompanied by white or yellow markings. This vivid coloration serves as a form of camouflage, helping them blend into their coral reef habitats. The frilly, tassel-like structures on the back of the nudibranch are the gills. These external gills allow them to filter oxygen from the sea water. Nudibranchs are slow moving, can swim or be propelled along either by muscular contraction or by millions of tiny hairs on the bottom of a fleshy "foot". They have a voracious appetite and feed with a rasp like tongue. Strawberry nudibranchs primarily feed on soft corals. Unlike some other nudibranch species that utilize stinging cells (nematocysts) from their prey for defense, strawberry nudibranchs are known to incorporate these nematocysts into their own tissues. This unique adaptation provides them with a level of protection against potential predators.