Playing for a one-time child prodigy organist is perhaps the next great child prodigy organ player. Nykoda Icke, 8, from Tampa, Florida, got the opportunity of a lifetime to show off his talent for Maestro Hector Olivera. The world-renowned musician got his start very young, too. He played professionally for Eva Perón at age five. Nykoda was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, cancer of the retina, and has lost his sight. His mom says music fills that void.
Next prodigy organ player
