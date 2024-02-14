Khanisha is a big girl now and has her own large herd.
Around The Web
Blue-eyed baby elephant
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Too good to eat Feb 13
- World's tallest dog Feb 12
- Inside a real haunted house Feb 11
- Rare cloud looks like UFO Feb 10
- Adorable octopus poses Feb 9
- Cabinet pantry organization Feb 8
- Amelia Earhart's plane? Feb 7
- Power socket types Feb 6
- Tea time in England Feb 5
- Longest name place Feb 4
- Cat whiskers jewelry Feb 3
- Vietnam's floating paradise Feb 2
© 2024 Castanet.net