Too good to eat

In Japan, children bring bento boxes to school with them for lunch, and Tomomi Maruo has a knack for making these lunches way more fun. As a food artist, she can take up to an hour each day creating entirely edible characters for these special bento boxes called charaben. Her talent for crafting these intricate charaben has prompted her to teach small classes to others eager to master the skill.

