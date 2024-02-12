Zeus was measured at 1.046 metres (3 ft 5.18 in) when being announced as the world's tallest living dog. He's just two years old and lives with his humans in Bedford, Texas, USA.
Around The Web
World's tallest dog
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Inside a real haunted house Feb 11
- Rare cloud looks like UFO Feb 10
- Adorable octopus poses Feb 9
- Cabinet pantry organization Feb 8
- Amelia Earhart's plane? Feb 7
- Power socket types Feb 6
- Tea time in England Feb 5
- Longest name place Feb 4
- Cat whiskers jewelry Feb 3
- Vietnam's floating paradise Feb 2
- Largest book in the world Feb 1
- King of Cranes Jan 31
© 2024 Castanet.net