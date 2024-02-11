Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, is one of the most haunted places in America. The Victorian mansion, built by Winchester Repeating Arms heiress Sarah Winchester, has more than a hundred rooms with mysterious architectural features like staircases that lead to the ceiling and doors that lead to nowhere. But that's not all … In the Winchester Mystery House, you're never truly alone.
Around The Web
Inside a real haunted house
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Scared0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Rare cloud looks like UFO Feb 10
- Adorable octopus poses Feb 9
- Cabinet pantry organization Feb 8
- Amelia Earhart's plane? Feb 7
- Power socket types Feb 6
- Tea time in England Feb 5
- Longest name place Feb 4
- Cat whiskers jewelry Feb 3
- Vietnam's floating paradise Feb 2
- Largest book in the world Feb 1
- King of Cranes Jan 31
- Pelican goes fishing Jan 30
© 2024 Castanet.net