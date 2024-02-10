Rare cloud looks like UFO

230665
On January 19, the heavens above Turkey's western Bursa province had residents pointing their phones and cameras skyward. They were looking at a rare lenticular cloud. The National Weather Service says lenticular clouds “develop within the crest of mountain waves where the air is rising.” They’re more likely to be seen during the winter and spring, when winds are typically stronger.

