Amelia Earhart's plane?

Have some deep sea explorers found part of an 87-year-old mystery? The CEO of Deep Sea Vision says he believes his team has found the plane Amelia Earhart was flying when she disappeared. It took about three months of searching after re-analyzing her flight path. More exploration and imaging will need to be done to prove whether or not it was her plane, but this team says they’re hoping to bring closure to this story of an American hero.

