There’s nothing quite as quintessentially British as a cuppa tea. But how did the Chinese tradition make its way into the British consciousness? It’s all thanks to Catherine of Braganza, a Portuguese royal who married England’s King Charles II in 1662. When she arrived in England, she brought with her loose leaves and spices in a set of crates labeled “Transporte de Ervas Aromatics,” or T.E.A. Soon, everyone wanted to be just like the Queen and sales of tea began to skyrocket. The rest, as they say, is history.
Around The Web
Tea time in England
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Longest name place Feb 4
- Cat whiskers jewelry Feb 3
- Vietnam's floating paradise Feb 2
- Largest book in the world Feb 1
- King of Cranes Jan 31
- Pelican goes fishing Jan 30
- Wat Plai Laem Jan 29
- Golden Mole rediscovered Jan 28
- How forest elephants warn Jan 27
- Master of shadow puppets Jan 26
- Professional hoof maker Jan 25
- Grocery list gatherer Jan 24
© 2023 Castanet.net