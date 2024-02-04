"For those who are wondering this is a place in New Zealand and it means : the place where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, who slid, climbed and swallowed mountains, known as 'landeater’, played his flute to his loved one." Locals simply call it Taumata Hill."
Around The Web
Longest name place in the world
Longest name place
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Cat whiskers jewelry Feb 3
- Vietnam's floating paradise Feb 2
- Largest book in the world Feb 1
- King of Cranes Jan 31
- Pelican goes fishing Jan 30
- Wat Plai Laem Jan 29
- Golden Mole rediscovered Jan 28
- How forest elephants warn Jan 27
- Master of shadow puppets Jan 26
- Professional hoof maker Jan 25
- Grocery list gatherer Jan 24
- Lava baked bread Jan 23
© 2023 Castanet.net