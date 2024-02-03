Cat whiskers jewelry

Jeweler Jennifer Glick receives cat whiskers in the mail every day. Her company Volana Kote transforms real, naturally fallen whiskers from cats, as well as fur and the ashes of pets who have passed, into vibrant custom memorial jewelry.
