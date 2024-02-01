Largest book in the world

Myanmar’s Kuthodaw Pagoda is a Buddhist shrine comprised of hundreds of inscribed stone tablets. From a distance, the surrounding stupas resemble a cluster of small temples. Combined, however, they form the entirety of Buddha’s teachings. Each of the 730 stupas contains a marble tablet, standing tall at 5 feet in height. The tablets were once covered in precious gems and adorned with gold ink; however, following the British invasion, the site was looted for its riches. Today, the book still remains accessible to visitors, embossed with black ink so the scripture can be read for years to come.