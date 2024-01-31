Fold. Cut. Repeat. 5,000 times.
Around The Web
King of Cranes
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Pelican goes fishing Jan 30
- Wat Plai Laem Jan 29
- Golden Mole rediscovered Jan 28
- How forest elephants warn Jan 27
- Master of shadow puppets Jan 26
- Professional hoof maker Jan 25
- Grocery list gatherer Jan 24
- Lava baked bread Jan 23
- Slicing open Doc Martens Jan 22
- Giant dinosaur fossils Jan 21
- ASMR clay recycling Jan 20
- Names for things Jan 19
© 2023 Castanet.net