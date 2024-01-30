Pelican goes fishing

Pelicans are incredible birds with unique skills and unique physical characteristics that make them very good at catching their prey. Pelicans lunge at fish and scoop them up, along with a beak full of water. They allow the water to drain out of their beaks, leaving their food to be swallowed. The pelican has the largest beak of any bird.

Clumsy on land, yet graceful and smooth in the air and in the water, pelicans are bulky looking birds. But the pelican is lighter than it appears, due to the air pockets in its bones and the air sacs beneath its skin. Air pockets make bones lighter, yet sturdy. The air sacs make the pelican extremely buoyant, giving it the ability to float higher in the water. The air sacs may also act as cushioning, protecting the bird as it impacts the water while diving for prey.

The pelican is a beautiful sight when it skims just above the surface of the water. This low level flight is more efficient, as well as spectacular. Pelicans can fly up to 150km in search of feeding grounds.

Pelicans are endearing in their appearance and their behaviour. They are found in many warm climates around the world, following schools of fish along the shoreline.

