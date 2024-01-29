Thailand is home to over 40,000 Buddhist temples, but none of them is quite like Wat Plai Laem. Completed in 2004, the site is a collection of temples and statues located on Koh Samui, Thailand's second largest island. Wat Plai Laem's temples are active, set in a tranquil location, where quiet reflection is encouraged and appropriate attire is a must. One of the temple's most eye-catching figures is a nearly 100-foot tall statue of Buddha, painted in bright red, white and gold. But the main statue is the Buddhist goddess of compassion and mercy, Guanyin. There, she is represented with 18 arms, which shows her ability to help many people in need at once.