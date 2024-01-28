The blind De Winton golden mole thought to be lost for nearly a century was found in South Africa using eDNA, a technique that examines DNA left in the environment.
Around The Web
Golden Mole rediscovered
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How forest elephants warn Jan 27
- Master of shadow puppets Jan 26
- Professional hoof maker Jan 25
- Grocery list gatherer Jan 24
- Lava baked bread Jan 23
- Slicing open Doc Martens Jan 22
- Giant dinosaur fossils Jan 21
- ASMR clay recycling Jan 20
- Names for things Jan 19
- Berlin's flying ramen Jan 18
- Anemone fish Jan 17
- Epic underground cavern Jan 16
© 2023 Castanet.net