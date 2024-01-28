229678
Around The Web  

Golden Mole rediscovered

- | Story: 469504

The blind De Winton golden mole thought to be lost for nearly a century was found in South Africa using eDNA, a technique that examines DNA left in the environment.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles