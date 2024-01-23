Siggi Rafn Hilmarsson is an Icelandic baker with an interesting technique. He buries his dough 16 inches underground where it actually bakes from the natural heat generated by Iceland's volcanic hot springs. Why doesn't Siggi just use a conventional oven? Come on. His method is WAY cooler.
Lava baked bread
