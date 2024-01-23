229504
227321
Around The Web  

Lava baked bread

- | Story: 468594

Siggi Rafn Hilmarsson is an Icelandic baker with an interesting technique. He buries his dough 16 inches underground where it actually bakes from the natural heat generated by Iceland's volcanic hot springs. Why doesn't Siggi just use a conventional oven? Come on. His method is WAY cooler.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Impressed
50.0%
Awesome
50.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles