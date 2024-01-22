Slicing open Doc Martens

Weston Kay runs the YouTube channel Rose Anvil, where he cuts open boots, shoes, and other leather goods to assess their quality and construction. He uses standard leatherworking tools such as stainless steel rulers, trimming knives, and occasionally a band saw to slice through tougher leather and soles. In addition to running their popular YouTube channel, the Rose Anvil team crafts leather goods such as camera harnesses, wallets, and belts.