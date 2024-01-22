Weston Kay runs the YouTube channel Rose Anvil, where he cuts open boots, shoes, and other leather goods to assess their quality and construction. He uses standard leatherworking tools such as stainless steel rulers, trimming knives, and occasionally a band saw to slice through tougher leather and soles. In addition to running their popular YouTube channel, the Rose Anvil team crafts leather goods such as camera harnesses, wallets, and belts.
Around The Web
Slicing open Doc Martens
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed50.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Surprised50.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Giant dinosaur fossils Jan 21
- ASMR clay recycling Jan 20
- Names for things Jan 19
- Berlin's flying ramen Jan 18
- Anemone fish Jan 17
- Epic underground cavern Jan 16
- The transatlantic accent Jan 15
- Snow chunk onto icy river Jan 14
- Loudest burp Jan 13
- Incredible waterspout Jan 12
- Hand-crafted synth music Jan 11
- The zen of sign spinning Jan 10
© 2023 Castanet.net