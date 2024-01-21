Occurred on September 4, 2017 / Dinosaur National Monument, Vernal, Utah "These behemoths washed into a bend in the ancient riverbed and fossilized!"
Around The Web
Giant dinosaur fossils
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed100.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- ASMR clay recycling Jan 20
- Names for things Jan 19
- Berlin's flying ramen Jan 18
- Anemone fish Jan 17
- Epic underground cavern Jan 16
- The transatlantic accent Jan 15
- Snow chunk onto icy river Jan 14
- Loudest burp Jan 13
- Incredible waterspout Jan 12
- Hand-crafted synth music Jan 11
- The zen of sign spinning Jan 10
- Countries: Most earthquakes Jan 9
© 2023 Castanet.net