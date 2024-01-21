228817
Around The Web  

Giant dinosaur fossils

- | Story: 468315

Occurred on September 4, 2017 / Dinosaur National Monument, Vernal, Utah "These behemoths washed into a bend in the ancient riverbed and fossilized!"

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
100.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles