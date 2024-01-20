229466
Around The Web  

ASMR clay recycling

- | Story: 468218

Molly Sanyour is an artist who creates ceramics out of recycled clay. Any unfired clay can be recylcled and used again.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

228137