Sea anemones are predatory animals that anchor to the coral and sway in the ocean current as they search for food. Their tentacles can resemble the long leaves of a plant as they grasp at fish and small animals that serve as food for the sea anemone. In some species, the tentacles are much shorter. The tentacles contain stinging cells that are equipped with an external sensory hair. When triggered, the cells fire a harpoon-like barb and inject a toxin. This can be used as defense or for hunting. Small fish and other marine animals become paralyzed and are then devoured by the sea anemone. But there are fish that are immune to the sting of the sea anemone. Clown fish and anemone are well known exceptions, with their mucous that prevents the activation of the sea anemone's stingers. Clown fish are the best known, but not the only fish with the ability to produce this mucous. There are a few other species that are referred to as anemone fish. These two are the Fiji anemone fish. They live among the deadly anemones, taking cover at the slightest sign of a threat. Predators don't dare follow the anemone fish into the tentacles and the small fish are safe within.