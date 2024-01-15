In the 1920s and into the 1950s, Hollywood had a particular way of talking. It was called the Midatlantic or the Transatlantic accent. But we don't speak like that anymore. The accent was acquired, so there's no line tracing it back through history — but we gave it a try.
Around The Web
The transatlantic accent
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Snow chunk onto icy river Jan 14
- Loudest burp Jan 13
- Incredible waterspout Jan 12
- Hand-crafted synth music Jan 11
- The zen of sign spinning Jan 10
- Countries: Most earthquakes Jan 9
- Taking their own medicine Jan 8
- Chinese & African traditions Jan 7
- Painting the edge Jan 6
- Old wallet behind wall Jan 5
- Capybara spa day Jan 4
- Albatross love story Jan 3
© 2023 Castanet.net