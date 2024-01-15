227163
The transatlantic accent

In the 1920s and into the 1950s, Hollywood had a particular way of talking. It was called the Midatlantic or the Transatlantic accent. But we don't speak like that anymore. The accent was acquired, so there's no line tracing it back through history — but we gave it a try.

