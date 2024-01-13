33-year-old Kimberly Winter, of Virginia, holds the World Record for Loudest Burp (Female) ??, with hers measured at 107.3 decibels – louder than some motorcycles. Kimberly – aka kimycola – posts burping videos on social media, where her fans often request her to burp their names.
Loudest burp
