Amazing waterspout in the Florida Keys. It doesn't even look real! How cool is that?
Around The Web
Incredible waterspout
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hand-crafted synth music Jan 11
- The zen of sign spinning Jan 10
- Countries: Most earthquakes Jan 9
- Taking their own medicine Jan 8
- Chinese & African traditions Jan 7
- Painting the edge Jan 6
- Old wallet behind wall Jan 5
- Capybara spa day Jan 4
- Albatross love story Jan 3
- Bulgaria's Kukeri dancers Jan 2
- Mom rock band Jan 1
- Celebrating the new year Dec 31
© 2023 Castanet.net