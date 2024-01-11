If you're a fan of the cinematic universe, this is a Great Big Story for you! These strange devices are used in big budget cinematic scores and video games like Cyberpunk 2077. A small team of dedicated engineers called @somasynths based in Warsaw, Poland and led by sound visionary @vladkreimer3176 are hard at work creating beautiful hand-made musical instruments. But you won’t get any old tune out of them, in fact, it’s quite hard to control what comes out of them most of the time. They create harsh shrieks and noises, yet they’re loved by musicians all over the world. Here's why Vlad’s unusual approach to music creation is catching on...
Hand-crafted synth music
