227086
Around The Web  

Taking their own medicine

- | Story: 465973

No one likes taking medicine, but, like many of us, these animals have learned to grin and bear it. This bear even administers her own shot by pressing her body into the syringe held by a trainer. These health-conscious animals reside at Bearizona. Can you guess which state that’s in? It’s not just home to bears. The wolves of the house are more than willing to be treated with insect repellant.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles