Old wallet behind wall

A 65-year-old wallet was found behind a wall inside a Georgia movie theater. Floy Culbreth lost her wallet in 1958 while on a date with her husband Roy. They went to see “Around the World in 80 Days.” along with her ID, the wallet contained lots of photos of Culbreth's loved ones, which included her son and daughter. Although she died in 2005, the wallet opened a window into a beloved mom's life from long ago.