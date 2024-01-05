A 65-year-old wallet was found behind a wall inside a Georgia movie theater. Floy Culbreth lost her wallet in 1958 while on a date with her husband Roy. They went to see “Around the World in 80 Days.” along with her ID, the wallet contained lots of photos of Culbreth's loved ones, which included her son and daughter. Although she died in 2005, the wallet opened a window into a beloved mom's life from long ago.
Around The Web
Old wallet behind wall
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Happy0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Capybara spa day Jan 4
- Albatross love story Jan 3
- Bulgaria's Kukeri dancers Jan 2
- Mom rock band Jan 1
- Celebrating the new year Dec 31
- World's smallest cat Dec 30
- Harvesting snail slime Dec 29
- Freaky monster felter Dec 28
- Childhood toy repairs Dec 27
- What is Boxing Day? Dec 26
- Santa Claus Indiana Dec 25
- Analog watch/ compass Dec 24
© 2023 Castanet.net