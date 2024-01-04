The largest rodent in the world is a Capybara - and they are VERY cute. Native to South America, these semi-aquatic gentle giants are known for their peaceful, sociable personalities. But there’s something special about the Capybara’s in Japan’s Izu Shaboten Zoo - here they live a pampered life, drawing crowds of people to see them. Spending winter days relaxing in their personal onsen (hot bath), eating fruit they relish their time in the warm waters - an activity that has become a tradition in about 20 zoos across Japan since its accidental discovery in 1982. The Izu Shaboten Zoo, where we find ourselves in today’s Great Big Story, is particularly famous for this practice - sit back, relax and get cosy with these cute Capybaras.
Capybara spa day
