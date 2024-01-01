The Lazy Susans is a rock band composed of five moms from Milton, Massachusetts. After watching their husbands play music, they decided to rock out too. Things escalated from there, and the Susans have since been published in Boston Magazine and appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
Mom rock band
