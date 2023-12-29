For centuries, humans have put snail slime on their faces. Why? They believed its nutrient-rich properties fought wrinkles, scars and redness. Modern research shows they were right to covet snail slime, and that’s where Simone Sampò comes in. After realizing that industrial snail slime extraction methods harmed and killed snails, he spent nine years researching and inventing a machine that can extract copious amounts of slime from snails without killing them. In fact, it pleasures them. It’s quite possibly the first ever spa for snails.
Harvesting snail slime
