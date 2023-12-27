Sally Winey, from Pennsylvania, founded Winey Bears Repair in 1983 to restore stuffed animals in varying states of disrepair. From lightly worn to absolutely destroyed, Winey has devoted her life to making these beloved buddies new again. To date, she’s restored close to a million.
Around The Web
Childhood toy repairs
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- What is Boxing Day? Dec 26
- Santa Claus Indiana Dec 25
- Analog watch/ compass Dec 24
- Saving a tiny octopus Dec 23
- Percent of air in bag chips Dec 22
- Harvard of Santa schools Dec 21
- Composers hours Dec 20
- French cake on a spit Dec 19
- Fattiest pastry in Europe Dec 18
- Record-breaking Xmas lights Dec 17
- Sea lion asks for help Dec 16
- Avoiding messy painting Dec 15
© 2023 Castanet.net