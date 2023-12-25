Children from all over the world write and send letters to Santa Claus containing their Christmas wishes. This is the story of the town and the people who write back. Santa Claus, Indiana is home to the Santa Claus Post Office, the official address of Santa Claus. 88-year-old Pat Koch is the chief elf in the operation. For the past 100 years, the town has worked together to respond to over 20,000 letters a year.
Santa Claus Indiana
