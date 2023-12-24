Photo: Contributed
Around The Web
Analog watch/ compass
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Saving a tiny octopus Dec 23
- Percent of air in bag chips Dec 22
- Harvard of Santa schools Dec 21
- Composers hours Dec 20
- French cake on a spit Dec 19
- Fattiest pastry in Europe Dec 18
- Record-breaking Xmas lights Dec 17
- Sea lion asks for help Dec 16
- Avoiding messy painting Dec 15
- Original warrior energy bar Dec 14
- Gifting rules unwrapped Dec 13
- Most expensive Rolexes Dec 12
© 2023 Castanet.net