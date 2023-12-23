227497
Saving a tiny octopus

"We were doing waste collection at sea when getting a flat plastic bottle in which a very very small octopus was in. We decide to remove the plastic from the sea and the tiny creature hung on me for a while before it returned to the sea floor to find another place to live."

