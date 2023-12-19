Among the Pyrenees Mountains in the south of France, there is a group of people that have been keeping up a sweet tooth habit for centuries. The brotherhood of the Gâteau à la broche, or cake on a spit, was first brought to France by Napoleon’s soldiers retreating from battle in Russia. As a reminder that losing isn’t always bad, the soldiers carried the recipe with them after their defeat. Two hundred years later, the French cake tradition keeps on spinning.
Around The Web
French cake on a spit
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Curious giraffe inspects baby deer
Must Watch | December 18, 2023
Dad hugs are the best
Must Watch | December 18, 2023
Awkward family photos
Galleries | December 18, 2023
Britney Spears 'wants to reconnect with her family'
Showbiz | December 18, 2023
Previous Stories
- Fattiest pastry in Europe Dec 18
- Record-breaking Xmas lights Dec 17
- Sea lion asks for help Dec 16
- Avoiding messy painting Dec 15
- Original warrior energy bar Dec 14
- Gifting rules unwrapped Dec 13
- Most expensive Rolexes Dec 12
- Life on memory lane Dec 11
- Clutter-free Xmas gifts Dec 10
- 3D print concrete homes Dec 9
- Metal mice armor Dec 8
- Black Rhinoceros calf Dec 7
© 2023 Castanet.net