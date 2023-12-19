French cake on a spit

Among the Pyrenees Mountains in the south of France, there is a group of people that have been keeping up a sweet tooth habit for centuries. The brotherhood of the Gâteau à la broche, or cake on a spit, was first brought to France by Napoleon’s soldiers retreating from battle in Russia. As a reminder that losing isn’t always bad, the soldiers carried the recipe with them after their defeat. Two hundred years later, the French cake tradition keeps on spinning.