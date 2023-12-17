225149
227113
Around The Web  

Record-breaking Xmas lights

- | Story: 462749

Trevor Ault has more on the Dutchess County home that holds the Guinness World Record for most lights on a residential property since 2014.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

221970